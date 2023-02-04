Hutchinson Tigers dig deep in the third to win against Breck Mustangs

The Breck Mustangs and the visiting Hutchinson Tigers were tied going into the third, but Hutchinson pulled away for a 3-1 victory in game action.

The Mustangs tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Nate Miller early in the first period, assisted by Erik Nordseth and Lars Martin.

Toren Miller took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Emmett Reiter and Manny Pearce.

Emmett Reiter increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Dalsten Dusoski.

Next games:

The Mustangs play Hopkins away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion. The Tigers will face Waconia at home on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.