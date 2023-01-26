Hutchinson Tigers decide the game with four goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the road-team Marshall Tigers held out fine against the Hutchinson Tigers. Hutchinson fought back in the third period and won the game 6-1.

The hosting Tigers opened strong, right after the puck drop with Aiden Mallak scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Karsen Niska.

The Tigers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Chase Mellenthin in the first period, assisted by Malachi Klemm and Sean Nwaiga.

Karsen Niska scored midway through the second period, assisted by Elliott Ladwig and William Van Marel.

The Tigers increased the lead to 3-1, after only 29 seconds into the third period when Manny Pearce found the back of the net, assisted by Emmett Reiter and Logan Hoppe.

The Tigers increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Elliott Ladwig beat the goalie, assisted by Karsen Niska and Aiden Mallak.

The Tigers increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third when Nathan Thode scored.

Nathan Thode increased the lead to 6-1 late in the third.

Next up:

The Tigers host the Monticello Moose in the next game on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. The same day, the Tigers will host the Trojans at 7:30 p.m. CST at Worthington Arena.