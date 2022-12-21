Hutchinson Tigers couldn't stop New Ulm Eagles' winning run

The Hutchinson Tigers and the New Ulm Eagles met on Tuesday. New Ulm came into the game off the back of a run of six successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 2-1.

New Ulm's Austin Uecker scored the game-winning goal.

The Eagles started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Taylor Hansen scoring in the first period, assisted by Blake Soukup and Nick Zins.

The Tigers' Clayton Witte tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first period.

Austin Uecker scored in the second period.

Coming up:

The Tigers host Little Falls on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Eagles host Fergus Falls to play the Otters on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Ice Arena.