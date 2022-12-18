Hutchinson Tigers beat Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and continue winning run

The game between the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and the Hutchinson Tigers on Friday finished 7-1. The result means Hutchinson has four straight wins.

The Tigers started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Nathan Thode scoring in the first minute.

The Tigers' Easton Mallak increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Elliott Ladwig and Karsen Niska.

The Tigers increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Emmett Reiter scored, assisted by Manny Pearce.

The Tigers increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Elliott Ladwig late in the first, assisted by Karsen Niska and Nolan Reiter.

The Tigers scored one goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

The Tigers increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period when Elliott Ladwig netted one again, assisted by Easton Mallak and Toren Miller.

Emmett Reiter increased the lead to 7-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Logan Hoppe.

Next games:

The Storm host Albert Lea on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Sports Arena East. The Tigers will face Delano on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena.