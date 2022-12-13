Hutchinson Tigers beat Minnesota River Bulldogs – Reiter scores 2

The Hutchinson Tigers won against the visiting Minnesota River Bulldogs 3-1 on Tuesday.

The hosting Tigers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Clayton Witte. Elliott Ladwig assisted.

The Bulldogs tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Drew Simonette scored, assisted by Ethan Hathaway and Brooks Reicks.

Emmett Reiter scored midway through the second period, assisted by Nolan Reiter.

Emmett Reiter increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Jonas Vesely.

Coming up:

The Tigers play Providence Academy away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Bulldogs will face Worthington at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Worthington Arena.