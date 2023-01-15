Hudson win against Holy Angels Stars – despite deficit

Ahead of the final period, the Holy Angels Stars led 3-2. However, the Hudson changed things in their favor and won. The game ended 4-3.

Hudson's Brady Gilbert scored the game-winning goal.

The Stars scored three goals in first period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Stars.

Mike Mauer tied the game 3-3 late in the third period, assisted by Brecken Meyer.

Brady Gilbert took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by Gannon Blaiser.

Next up:

The Hudson players play Gentry Academy away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden. The Stars will face St. Paul Highland - Central at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.