Hudson overcome disadvantage to win

The Hudson lagged behind ahead of the third period in their home game against the Holy Angels Stars. But the team overcame the odds to win 4-3.

Hudson's Brady Gilbert scored the game-winning goal.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Stars.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Stars led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Mike Mauer tied the game 3-3 late in the third period, assisted by Brecken Meyer.

Brady Gilbert took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by Gannon Blaiser.

Coming up:

The Stars play against St. Paul Highland - Central on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden. The Hudson players will face Gentry Academy on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.