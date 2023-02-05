Hopkins Royals win over Osseo Orioles when Weston Schenkelberg scored

The Hopkins Royals won 1-0 on the road to the Osseo Orioles. The only goal of the game came from Weston Schenkelberg, who got the winner in the third period.

The Royals first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Weston Schenkelberg, assisted by Louis DeGiulio.

Next up:

The Orioles travel to Totino-Grace on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center. The Royals will face Coon Rapids on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion.