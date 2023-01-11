SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Hopkins Royals win 4-3 on the road against Anoka Tornadoes

The Hopkins Royals claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Anoka Tornadoes on Tuesday. The team won 4-3 at Anoka Area Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 09:21 PM
Coming up:

In the next round on Thursday, the Tornadoes will face Elk River/Zimmerman on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center, while the Royals host Shakopee at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion.