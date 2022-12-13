Hopkins Royals victorious against Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

The Hopkins Royals defeated the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars 5-3 on Thursday.

The Jaguars tied the game 1-1 early into the first period when Charlie Bartsh scored, assisted by Taylor Cossette and Bodie Dahl.

The Royals took the lead with a goal from Greyson Hatlestad halfway through the first.

The Jaguars tied the score 2-2, after only 29 seconds into the third period when Joseph Kubas netted one, assisted by Kevin Graff.

The Royals took the lead within the first minute when Aidan Mischke scored, assisted by Greyson Hatlestad.

The Royals increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period when Danny Krause beat the goalie, assisted by Brady Landschoot and Suede Milless.

Grant Baker narrowed the gap to 4-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Joseph Kubas and Sam Mickelson.

Louis DeGiulio increased the lead to 5-3 six minutes later.

Next games:

The Royals play against Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Jaguars will face Eagan on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion.