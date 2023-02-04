High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Hopkins Royals have ended their losing streak after 3-4 vs. Dodge County Wildcats

The game between the Dodge County Wildcats and the hosting Hopkins Royals finished 4-3. Hopkins' victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

February 03, 2023 09:11 PM
Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Royals will host the Orioles at 3 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena, and the Dodge Wildcats will visit the Knights at 2 p.m. CST at Mankato East/Loyola Cougars.

