Hopkins Royals have ended their losing streak after 3-4 vs. Dodge County Wildcats

The game between the Dodge County Wildcats and the hosting Hopkins Royals finished 4-3. Hopkins' victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Royals will host the Orioles at 3 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena, and the Dodge Wildcats will visit the Knights at 2 p.m. CST at Mankato East/Loyola Cougars.