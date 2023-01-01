Hopkins Royals have ended their losing streak after 2-8 vs. St. Paul Johnson Governors

The game between the St. Paul Johnson Governors and the hosting Hopkins Royals finished 8-2. Hopkins' victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The visiting Governors opened strong, early in the game with Isaiah Henderson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Nolan Hawkins.

The Royals' Leo Carter tied the game in the first period, assisted by Zander Brown.

The Royals took the lead in the middle of the first period when Zander Brown scored, assisted by Weston Danks.

The Royals' Suede Milless increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Weston Schenkelberg.

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Royals.

Zander Brown increased the lead to 6-2 early in the third period, assisted by Leo Carter.

Brady Landschoot increased the lead to 7-2 six minutes later, assisted by William Degan.

Louis DeGiulio increased the lead to 8-2 one minute later, assisted by Weston Schenkelberg.

Next games:

On Tuesday the Royals will play at home against the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion, while the Governors will face the Spartans home at 6:30 p.m. CST at Gustafson-Phalen Arena.