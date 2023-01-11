Hopkins Royals grab extra point vs. Anoka Tornadoes in overtime

The Anoka Tornadoes and the visiting Hopkins Royals tied 3-3 in regulation on Tuesday. Hopkins beat Anoka in overtime 4-3.

Hopkins' Louis DeGiulio scored the game-winning goal.

The Tornadoes took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Trevor Lang.

Kadden Soukoup scored late in the second period, assisted by Cullen Lande and Danny Palmquist.

The Royals narrowed the gap to 2-1, after only 17 seconds into the third period when Louis DeGiulio found the back of the net, assisted by Weston Danks and Leo Carter.

Malaki Berry tied the game 2-2 four minutes later, assisted by Greyson Hatlestad and Henry Koplin.

Austin Weinrich took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Kadden Soukoup and Hayden Ceaser.

Malaki Berry tied it up 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Leo Carter and Louis DeGiulio. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:40 before Louis DeGiulio scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Danny Krause.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Tornadoes will host Elk River/Zimmerman at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center and the Royals will host Shakopee at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion.