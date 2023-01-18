Hopkins Royals got a shut out against Bloomington Kennedy Eagles

The Hopkins Royals picked up a decisive road win against the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Royals took the lead when Brady Landschoot scored assisted by Greyson Hatlestad and Weston Schenkelberg.

The Royals made it 2-0 with a goal from Suede Milless.

In the end the 3-0 came from Leo Carter who increased the Royals' lead, assisted by Weston Danks, in the middle of the third period. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

The Eagles host Minneapolis on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Royals host Buffalo to play the Bison on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.