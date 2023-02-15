Hopkins Royals beat in overtime the Breck Mustangs

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Hopkins Royals come away with the close win over the Breck Mustangs at home on Thursday. The final score was 3-2.

Hopkins' Weston Danks scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Nate Miller. Jack Drawz assisted.

The Royals' Louis DeGiulio tied it up halfway through the first, assisted by Suede Milless and Leo Carter.

The Mustangs took the lead within the first minute of the second period when Luke Kern found the back of the net, assisted by Nate Miller.

Royals' Malaki Berry tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Leo Carter and Suede Milless assisted.

In overtime, it took 4:22 before Weston Danks scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Brady Landschoot and Suede Milless.

Next up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Royals will face Irondale-St. Anthony at home at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion, while the Mustangs host Mahtomedi at 7 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena.