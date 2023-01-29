Holy Family Fire win and continue run

The Sartell Sabres were no wrench in the works for the winning machine the Holy Family Fire, who won again at home on Saturday. The game finished 6-3 and Holy Family now has five straight wins, while Sartell's run of six games without defeat was ended.

This makes an impressive five straight victories for the Fire.

Next up:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Fire hosting the Dragons at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena, and the Sabres playing the Warriors at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.