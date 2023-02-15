Holy Family Fire remain hard to beat – claim ninth straight win

The stage was set for drama as two star-studded teams faced each other at Victoria Recreation Center. By the curtain call the home team Holy Family Fire had beat the Park Wolfpack 8-4. The result means that Holy Family claimed their ninth win in a row, while Park lost after having enjoyed a run of five straight wins.

The hosting Fire took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Alex Doshan. Tommy Agerland and Drew Roelofs assisted.

The Wolfpack tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Boston Weidner scored, assisted by Brayden Leazott and Adam Friemann.

The Fire's Tommy Agerland took the lead halfway through the first, assisted by Alex Doshan and Cameron Dean.

The Wolfpack tied it up 2-2 with a goal from Tyler Schwartz in the middle of the first, assisted by Jackson Rudh.

The second period ended with a 7-3 lead for the Fire.

The Wolfpack narrowed the gap to 7-4 within the first minute when Caden Schwartz netted one, assisted by Owen Corkish and Jackson Rudh.

Parker Osborn increased the lead to 8-4 late into the third period, assisted by Jack Gleason and Ethan Hall.

Coming up:

The Fire play Southwest Christian away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena. The Wolfpack will face Forest Lake at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center.