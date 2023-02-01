Holy Family Fire keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Holy Family Fire as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons, making it six in a row. They won 6-1 over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato.

The Fire started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Cameron Dean scoring in the first minute, assisted by Erik Charchenko and Drew Roelofs.

The Fire increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Mason Grinnell scored, assisted by Holden Pajor.

The Dragons narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the second period when Carson Wendorff beat the goalie, assisted by Jaxon Gustafson.

Five minutes into the period, Sawyer Graubins scored a goal, assisted by Jack Gleason and Thomas Laaksonen, making the score 3-1.

The Fire increased the lead to 4-1, after only 27 seconds into the third period when Ethan Hall scored, assisted by Parker Osborn and Mason Grinnell.

Holden Pajor increased the lead to 5-1 six minutes later, assisted by Parker Osborn and Ethan Hall.

Sawyer Graubins increased the lead to 6-1 four minutes later, assisted by Thomas Laaksonen and Jack Gleason.

Next games:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Dragons hosting the Stars at 8 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center, and the Fire playing the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena.