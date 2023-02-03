Holy Family Fire keep on winning and now have seven straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Holy Family Fire as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Delano Tigers, making it seven in a row. They won 10-4 over Delano.

The hosting Tigers opened strong, early in the game with Patrick Kruse scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Teague Collings.

The Fire tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Bryce Wiitala struck, assisted by Parker Osborn and Ethan Hall.

The Fire's Holden Pajor took the lead halfway through the first period.

The Fire increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first when Drew Roelofs scored.

The Fire scored four goals in second period an held the lead 7-3 going in to the second break.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 7-4 early into the third period when Teague Collings found the back of the net, assisted by Will Brown.

Bryce Wiitala increased the lead to 8-4 one minute later.

Tommy Agerland increased the lead to 9-4 eight minutes later, assisted by Drew Roelofs and Sawyer Graubins.

Parker Osborn increased the lead to 4-10 two minutes later, assisted by Jack Gleason and Holden Pajor.

Coming up:

On Saturday the Tigers will play at home against the Minneapolis players at 6:30 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena, while the Fire will face the Orioles home at 3 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center.