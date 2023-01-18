Holy Family Fire got a shut out against Hutchinson Tigers

The Holy Family Fire picked up a decisive road win against the Hutchinson Tigers. The game ended in a shutout, 9-0.

The visiting Fire took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Parker Osborn.

The Fire increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Hunter Friedrich halfway through the first, assisted by Sawyer Graubins and Tommy Agerland .

The Fire's Drew Roelofs increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Holden Pajor and Parker Osborn.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Fire led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Fire increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period when Holden Pajor scored yet again, assisted by Parker Osborn and Drew Roelofs.

Holden Pajor increased the lead to 7-0 four minutes later, assisted by Erik Charchenko and Parker Osborn.

Tommy Agerland increased the lead to 8-0 one minute later.

In the end the 9-0 came from Parker Osborn who increased the Fire's lead, assisted by Mason Grinnell and Holden Pajor, halfway through the third. The 9-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Tigers host the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Fire will face Blaine on the road on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.