Holy Family Fire beat Stillwater Area Ponies and continue winning run

The game between the Holy Family Fire and the Stillwater Area Ponies on Saturday finished 7-1. The result means Holy Family has 12 straight wins.

The hosting Fire opened strong, right after the puck drop with Drew Roelofs scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Tommy Agerland and Hunter Friedrich .

The Fire increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ethan Hall late into the first period, assisted by Parker Osborn and Mason Grinnell .

The Fire scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

The Fire increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period when Mason Grinnell found the back of the net, assisted by Holden Pajor and Tanner Davis .

Brody Dustin narrowed the gap to 7-1 late in the third, assisted by Morgan Spetz.

Coming up:

The Fire host Eden Prairie on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST. The Ponies will face Woodbury on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.