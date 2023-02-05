Holy Family Fire beat St. Louis Park Orioles and continue winning run

The game between the Holy Family Fire and the St. Louis Park Orioles on Saturday finished 8-0. The result means Holy Family has eight straight wins.

The Fire increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Drew Roelofs halfway through the first period, assisted by Alex Doshan.

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the Fire.

The Fire made it 8-0 when Parker Osborn netted one, assisted by Holden Pajor early in the third period. That left the final score at 8-0.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Thursday, with the Fire hosting Park at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center, and the Orioles hosting Minnetonka at 7 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center.