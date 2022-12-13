Holy Family Fire beat Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

The Holy Family Fire won their road game against the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks on Tuesday, ending 12-1.

The first period ended with a 9-1 lead for the Fire.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Fire led 11-1 going in to the third period.

The Fire increased the lead to 12-1 early in the third period when Bryce Wiitala netted one again, assisted by Parker Osborn and Hunter Friedrich . The 12-1 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The teams play again on Thursday, with the White Hawks hosting Breck at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center, and the Fire hosting Prior Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center.