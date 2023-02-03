Holy Family Fire beat Delano Tigers and continue winning run

The game between the Delano Tigers and the Holy Family Fire on Thursday finished 10-4. The result means Holy Family has seven straight wins.

The hosting Tigers opened strong, early in the game with Patrick Kruse scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Teague Collings.

The Fire tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Bryce Wiitala scored, assisted by Parker Osborn and Ethan Hall.

The Fire's Holden Pajor took the lead halfway through the first period.

The Fire increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first when Drew Roelofs scored.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Fire led 7-3 going in to the third period.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 7-4 early into the third period when Teague Collings found the back of the net, assisted by Will Brown.

Bryce Wiitala increased the lead to 8-4 one minute later.

Tommy Agerland increased the lead to 9-4 eight minutes later, assisted by Drew Roelofs and Sawyer Graubins.

Parker Osborn increased the lead to 4-10 two minutes later, assisted by Jack Gleason and Holden Pajor.

Next up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Tigers hosting the Minneapolis players at 6:30 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena, and the Fire playing the Orioles at 3 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center.