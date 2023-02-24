Holy Angels Stars win over St. Louis Park Orioles after drama in overtime

The Holy Angels Stars won the game on the road against the St. Louis Park Orioles 5-4 in a game that went to overtime.

Holy Angels' Charlie Clements scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Orioles started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Trey Janssen scoring in the first period, assisted by Jack Betzer and Max Rider.

The Orioles increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Mason Amelse halfway through the first period, assisted by Cole Taylor.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Stars led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Samuel Fuller tied it up 3-3 early in the third period, assisted by Griffin Krone.

Max Rider took the lead only seconds later, assisted by Griffin Krone and Miles Rider.

Henry Lechner tied the game 4-4 two minutes later, assisted by Jack Bartfield and Cole Cheeseman. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 5:16 before Charlie Clements scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Charlie Cline and Gabe Perron.