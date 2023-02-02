Holy Angels Stars win at home against Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings

The Holy Angels Stars won the home game against the Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings 7-1 on Wednesday.

The Stars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Henry Lechner. Lincoln Ayers Assad and George Daravingas assisted.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Mason Garcia scored, assisted by Charlie Clements.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Stars.

The Stars increased the lead to 6-1 early into the third period when Cole Cheeseman netted one, assisted by Henry Lechner and Gabe Perron.

Cole Cheeseman increased the lead to 7-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Lincoln Ayers Assad.

Next games:

The Stars host Bloomington Kennedy on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena. The Wings visit Spring Lake Park to play the Panthers on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena.