Holy Angels Stars win at home against Minneapolis

The Holy Angels Stars won the home game against Minneapolis 5-2 on Wednesday.

The Minneapolis players took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Matthew Walsh. Joel Hanson and John Bebler assisted.

The Stars tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Henry Lechner scored, assisted by Cole Cheeseman and Charlie Cline.

The Stars scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Connor Hanley increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period, assisted by Jack McDonough.

Charlie Cline increased the lead to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Gabe Perron.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Wednesday. The Stars will host the Raiders at 1:30 p.m. CST at National Sports Center, and the Minneapolis players will visit the Mustangs at 11 a.m. CST at National Sports Center.