Holy Angels Stars win at home against Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets

The Holy Angels Stars won when they visited the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets on Friday. The final score was 3-1.

The hosting Stars started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Lincoln Ayers Assad scoring in the first minute, assisted by Henry Lechner.

Seth Terhell scored early in the second period, assisted by Will O'Donovan.

Seven minutes into the period, Gabe Perron scored a goal, assisted by Henry Lechner and Jack Bartfield, making the score 2-1.

The Stars made it 3-1 with a goal from Jack McDonough.