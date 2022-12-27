Holy Angels Stars win 8-2 at home against Breck Mustangs

The Holy Angels Stars won at home on Monday, handing the Breck Mustangs a defeat 8-2.

The hosting Stars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Henry Lechner scoring in the first minute, assisted by Jack Bartfield and Gabe Perron.

The Mustangs tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Garrett Trench struck, assisted by Paddy Greene.

The Stars' Jack Berg took the lead late in the first period, assisted by Charlie Clements and Brendan Hainey.

The Stars increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first when Jackson Heichert scored, assisted by Jack Berg and Charlie Clements.

The second period ended with a 7-1 lead for the Stars.

The Stars increased the lead to 8-1 early into the third period when Jack Bartfield found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Henry Lechner.

Luke Kern narrowed the gap to 8-2 two minutes later, assisted by Zach Huotari.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Stars will host the Minneapolis players at 11 a.m. CST at National Sports Center and the Mustangs will play against the Raiders at 1:30 p.m. CST at National Sports Center.