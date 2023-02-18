Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Holy Angels Stars win 3-1 at home against Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets

The Holy Angels Stars won at home on Friday, handing the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets a defeat 3-1.

img_500253758_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 10:21 PM

The hosting Stars opened strong, right after the puck drop with Lincoln Ayers Assad scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Henry Lechner.

Seth Terhell scored early in the second period, assisted by Will O'Donovan.

Seven minutes into the period, Gabe Perron scored a goal, assisted by Henry Lechner and Jack Bartfield, making the score 2-1.

Jack McDonough then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Gabe Perron assisted.

