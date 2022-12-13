Holy Angels Stars victorious against St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans

The Holy Angels Stars defeated the St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans 9-1 on Thursday.

The visiting Stars started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Henry Lechner scoring in the first period, assisted by Cole Cheeseman and Lincoln Ayers Assad.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Cole Cheeseman scored, assisted by Henry Lechner and Murray Stebbins.

The Stars scored six goals in second period an held the lead 8-1 going in to the second break.

The Stars increased the lead to 9-1 early into the third period when Lincoln Ayers Assad beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Jack Bartfield and Brendan Hainey. The 9-1 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Spartans travel to Rochester Lourdes on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Stars will face Mounds View on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.