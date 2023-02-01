Holy Angels Stars victorious against Irondale-St. Anthony Knights

The Holy Angels Stars defeated the Irondale-St. Anthony Knights 7-1 on Tuesday.

The Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Henry Lechner.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Cole Cheeseman scored, assisted by Henry Lechner and Lincoln Ayers Assad.

The Knights' Rylan Remore narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Parker Henry and Johnny Slack.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Stars.

The Stars increased the lead to 6-1 within the first minute when Cole Cheeseman netted one yet again, assisted by Henry Lechner.

Cole Cheeseman increased the lead to 7-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Jack Bartfield and Gabe Perron.

Next games:

The Knights host Dodge County on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Mankato East/Loyola Cougars. The Stars will face Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.