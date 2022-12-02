Holy Angels Stars score twice in the third to beat Rochester Century Panthers

The Holy Angels Stars defeated the Rochester Century Panthers 4-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Holy Angels pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Holy Angels' Charlie Cline scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jack Bartfield. Charlie Cline assisted.

Aiden Emerich scored late into the second period, assisted by T.J. Gibson.

The Stars took the lead early in the third period when Lincoln Ayers Assad scored, assisted by Connor Hanley.

The Panthers tied the score 2-2 early into the third when Eddy Retzlaff netted one.

T.J. Gibson took the lead just one minute later, assisted by Andrew Hedin.

Charlie Clements tied the game 3-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Jack Bartfield.

Charlie Cline took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Gabe Perron and Henry Lechner.

Next up:

The Stars host Woodbury on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena. The Panthers host Mankato East/Loyola to play the Cougars on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena.