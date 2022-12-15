Holy Angels Stars grab extra point vs. Mounds View Mustangs in overtime

The Holy Angels Stars and the visiting Mounds View Mustangs tied 3-3 in regulation on Wednesday. Holy Angels beat Mounds View in overtime 4-3.

Holy Angels' Jack Bartfield scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Stars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Henry Lechner scoring in the first minute, assisted by Lincoln Ayers Assad.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Jack Bartfield in the first period, assisted by Henry Lechner and Connor Hanley.

The Mustangs narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first period when Jack Loucks scored, assisted by Johnny Conlin and Sam Schulte.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Mustangs led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Stars tied the score 3-3, after only 24 seconds into the third period when Henry Lechner found the back of the net again, assisted by Cole Cheeseman and Gabe Perron.

In overtime, it took 5:52 before Jack Bartfield scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Gabe Perron.

The Stars have now won four games in a row.

Coming up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Stars will face Benilde-St. Margaret's at home at 2 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena, while the Mustangs host Bemidji at 2 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.