Holy Angels Stars dig deep in the third to win against Hopkins Royals

The Hopkins Royals and the visiting Holy Angels Stars were tied going into the third, but Holy Angels pulled away for a 7-4 victory in game action.

The Royals scored three goals in first period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the first break.

One goal were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

The Stars took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Lincoln Ayers Assad beat the goalie, assisted by Henry Lechner.

Leo Carter tied the game 4-4 seven minutes later, assisted by Weston Schenkelberg.

Charlie Cline took the lead one minute later, assisted by Jack Bartfield and Gabe Perron.

Lincoln Ayers Assad increased the lead to 6-4 one minute later, assisted by Cole Cheeseman.

Henry Lechner increased the lead to 7-4 six minutes later, assisted by Jack McDonough and Jack Bartfield.

With this win the Stars have four straight victories.

Coming up:

The Stars play against Gentry Academy on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Area Ice Arena. The Royals will face Anoka on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.