Holy Angels Stars beat St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders and continue winning run

The game between the Holy Angels Stars and the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders on Monday finished 5-1. The result means Holy Angels has seven straight wins.

The Stars started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Jack Bartfield scoring in the first period, assisted by Gabe Perron and Cole Cheeseman.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Jack Bartfield scored again, assisted by Henry Lechner and Gabe Perron.

Cole Hwang scored early in the second period, assisted by Jaeger Wood and Landon Swenson .

The Stars made it 3-1 with a goal from Charlie Cline.

The Stars increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute when Charlie Clements scored, assisted by Henry Lechner and Jack McDonough.

Lincoln Ayers Assad increased the lead to 5-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Gabe Perron and Henry Lechner.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Thursday with the Stars hosting Holy Family at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena, and the Crusaders hosting Monticello at Municipal Athletic Complex.