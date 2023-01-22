Hoiland strikes twice as St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans beat St. Paul Johnson Governors

The St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans defeated the hosting St. Paul Johnson Governors 5-1 on Saturday.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from George Peltier . James Steiner assisted.

Nelson Wodarz scored early into the second period, assisted by Henri Peltier and Will Black .

Sebastian Hoiland then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 3-0. Alex Armada assisted.

Sebastian Hoiland increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period, assisted by Alex Armada and Casey Lynn .

Adam Gaudio narrowed the gap to 4-1 only seconds later, assisted by Cristian Olando-Ruiz and Alex Robles.

Peter Hoppe increased the lead to 5-1 late into the third assisted by Casey Lynn and Ben Sheridan .

Next games:

The Governors host the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CST at Gustafson-Phalen Arena. The Spartans will face Breck on the road on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena.