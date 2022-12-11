Hoffman strikes twice as Southwest Christian Stars beat Dodge County Wildcats

The Southwest Christian Stars defeated the hosting Dodge County Wildcats 3-1 on Saturday.

The Dodge Wildcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Fischer Paulson. Riley Freiderich assisted.

The Stars tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Eli Hoffman halfway through the first, assisted by Jared Greiner and Nickolas Azanov.

The Stars made it 2-1 halfway through the second period when Eli Hoffman beat the goalie again, assisted by Vinny Ferrara and Jared Greiner.

Paul Hornor then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-1. Caleb Bendell and Kaden Feltmann assisted. With that, Hornor completed the Southwest Christian Stars' comeback.

Next games:

The Dodge Wildcats play Minnesota River away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders. The Stars will face Bloomington Kennedy at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.