Hoffman scores 2 in Minnesota River Bulldogs' win over Marshall Tigers

The Minnesota River Bulldogs won against the visiting Marshall Tigers 3-2 on Saturday.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Klayton Weller. Corbin Beernaert and Zach Kramer assisted.

Braylon Hoffman scored early in the second period, assisted by Hayden Stensrud and Cole Goecke.

The Bulldogs made it 2-1 with a goal from Hayden Stensrud.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Braylon Hoffman beat the goalie again, assisted by Isaac Schaffer and Kellen O'Keefe.

Owen Renslow narrowed the gap to 3-2 late into the third, assisted by Talan Plante and Sean Nwaiga.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Bulldogs hosting the Bluejays at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena and the Tigers visiting the Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena.