Hoenie's two goals net St. Louis Park Orioles victory over Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings

The St. Louis Park Orioles beat the hosting Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings on Saturday, ending 5-1.

The Orioles tied the game 1-1 early in the first period when Drew Hoenie scored, assisted by Trey Janssen.

The Orioles' Drew Hoenie took the lead in the middle of the first, assisted by Trey Janssen.

The Orioles' Mason Amelse increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Cole Taylor.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Orioles.

Griffin Krone increased the lead to 5-1 in the third period, assisted by Cole Taylor.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Wings will host Irondale-St. Anthony at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena and the Orioles will host Holy Angels at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.