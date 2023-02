The Hill-Murray Pioneers won the game at home against the East Ridge Raptors 6-1.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Pioneers led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Jack Tauscher narrowed the gap to 5-1 in the third period.

Casper Lang increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Ben Miller and Graham Greeder.