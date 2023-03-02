Hill-Murray Pioneers win knock out game against Woodbury Royals

The 1-0 win at home for the Hill-Murray Pioneers against the Woodbury Royals means the Hill-Murray Pioneers are through to the next round.

Hill-Murray's Graham Greeder scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Pioneers took the lead when Graham Greeder scored the first goal assisted by Boden Sampair and Caden Sampair.