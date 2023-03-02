Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Hill-Murray Pioneers win knock out game against Woodbury Royals

The 1-0 win at home for the Hill-Murray Pioneers against the Woodbury Royals means the Hill-Murray Pioneers are through to the next round.

img_500261687_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 01, 2023 10:13 PM

Hill-Murray's Graham Greeder scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Pioneers took the lead when Graham Greeder scored the first goal assisted by Boden Sampair and Caden Sampair.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
