Hill-Murray Pioneers victorious against Tartan Titans

The Hill-Murray Pioneers defeated the visiting Tartan Titans 4-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Hill-Murray managed to pull out a win.

The Titans took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Gavin Buche. Brody Laska and Shawn Duggan assisted.

The Pioneers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Caden Sampair halfway through the first, assisted by Joseph Luger and Brayden Houge.

Brady Ingebritson took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Graham Greeder and Landon Cottingham.

Jackson Reeves increased the lead to 3-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Graham Greeder and Lucas Mann.

Jackson Reeves increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Brady Ingebritson and Boden Sampair.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Pioneers will host Mahtomedi at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena and the Titans will host Simley at 7 p.m. CST at Veterans Memorial Community Center.