Hill-Murray Pioneers got a shut out against Simley Spartans

The Hill-Murray Pioneers picked up a decisive home win against the Simley Spartans. The game ended in a shutout, 10-0.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Casper Lang. Lucas Mann and Brady Ingebritson assisted.

The Pioneers' Lucas Mann increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Jackson Reeves.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Riley Zupfer scored, assisted by Ryan Madigan and Joseph Luger.

The second period ended with a 8-0 lead for the Pioneers.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 9-0, after only 40 seconds into the third period when Jackson Reeves beat the goalie, assisted by Casper Lang and Brady Ingebritson.

The Pioneers made it 10-0 when Zach Laumeyer found the back of the net, assisted by Joseph Luger in the middle of the third period. The 10-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

On Tuesday the Pioneers will play on the road against the Ponies at 7 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center, while the Spartans will face the Raiders road at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.