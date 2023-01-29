Hill-Murray Pioneers beat White Bear Lake Area Bears in overtime

The White Bear Lake Area Bears hosted the Hill-Murray Pioneers in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Hill-Murray prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Hill-Murray's Brady Ingebritson scored the game-winning goal.

The Bears tied the score 1-1 early in the first period when Aiden Welch scored, assisted by Jack Stanius and Nolan Roed.

Nolan Roed took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Blake Eckerle and Joe Belisle.

Brady Ingebritson tied it up 2-2 six minutes later, assisted by Lucas Mann and Graham Greeder. The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Brady Ingebritson scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Landon Cottingham and Jackson Reeves.

Coming up:

The Pioneers play against Mahtomedi on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum. The Bears will face Champlin Park on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena.