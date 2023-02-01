Hill-Murray Pioneers beat South St. Paul Packers and continue winning run

The game between the Hill-Murray Pioneers and the South St. Paul Packers on Tuesday finished 7-1. The result means Hill-Murray has five straight wins.

The hosting Pioneers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jude Bonin. Caden Sampair assisted.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Casper Lang scored.

The Pioneers' Jude Bonin increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Caden Sampair and Matthew Whisler.

The Pioneers' Ryan Madigan increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first, assisted by Brayden Houge.

The Pioneers scored one goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 6-1 within the first minute when Ben Miller beat the goalie, assisted by Jackson Reeves and Graham Greeder.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 7-1 early in the third period when Jackson Reeves scored. That left the final score at 7-1.

Next up:

The Pioneers host Edina on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena. The Packers will face St. Paul Highland - Central on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.