Hill-Murray Pioneers beat Mahtomedi Zephyrs in overtime

The Hill-Murray Pioneers hosted the Mahtomedi Zephyrs in the action on Monday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Hill-Murray prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Hill-Murray's Riley Zupfer scored the game-winning goal.

The Pioneers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Caden Sampair.

The Zephyrs tied the score 1-1 within the first minute of the third period when Cav Bruner found the back of the net, assisted by Charlie Drage.

In overtime, it took 7:56 before Riley Zupfer scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Brady Ingebritson and Lucas Mann.

The Pioneers have now won four games in a row.

Coming up:

The Pioneers play South St. Paul away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena. The Zephyrs will face St. Thomas Academy at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center.