Hill-Murray Pioneers beat Mahtomedi Zephyrs

The Hill-Murray Pioneers won their road game against the Mahtomedi Zephyrs on Wednesday, ending 4-2.

The visiting Pioneers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Caden Sampair. Landon Cottingham and Graham Greeder assisted.

Brady Ingebritson scored early in the second period, assisted by Lucas Mann and Jackson Reeves.

Halfway through, Seth Klepac scored a goal, assisted by Riley Zupfer and Brady Ingebritson, making the score 3-0.

The Zephyrs made it 3-1 with a goal from Cav Bruner.

The Zephyrs narrowed the gap again early into the third period when Charlie Drage found the back of the net, assisted by David Wolsfeld and Cole Swanson.

Jackson Reeves increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later.

Next games:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Zephyrs hosting the Hawks at 1 p.m. CST at Polar Lakes Park, and the Pioneers playing the Bears at 7 p.m. CST at Polar Lakes Park Hockey Day Minnesota.