Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

High school hockey fans react to MSHSL tournament live stream issues

A brief stream issue meant fans missed part of Wednesday's first Class A quarterfinal between Luverne and Hermantown.

IMG_1327.jpg
The Rink Live
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
March 08, 2023 12:01 PM

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota state boys high school hockey tournament got off to an inauspicious start Wednesday as the KSTC 45TV live stream did not go live as expected.

When fans tuned into the stream, available online for free for the duration of the tournament , for the start of the Luverne-Hermantown matchup at 11 a.m., they were treated to a loop of the week's broadcast schedule — but no game.

As might be expected for a group of fans clamoring for tournament action, the responses were cool and collected.

Or not.

Luckily the problem was solved in the final few minutes of the first quarterfinal's first period and fans were able to get back on the air.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
high school boys play ice hockey
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota state boys tournament boasts several Division I committed players
A complete list of skaters in the MN State Tournament that are committed to play hockey at the Division I level.
March 08, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
0-REAL GAME WINNING SHOT-DSC_2705.JPG
Minnesota Boys
The Rink Live: State hockey live blog - March 8, 2023
Follow our daily live blog as the top teams in Minnesota boys high school hockey faceoff this week at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in hopes of claiming a coveted state championship.
March 08, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information for boys high school hockey teams from all around the State of Hockey!
March 08, 2023 08:12 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0753.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
Follow the MSHSL boys hockey postseason with brackets from every section and state tournament information.
March 08, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live