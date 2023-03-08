High school hockey fans react to MSHSL tournament live stream issues

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota state boys high school hockey tournament got off to an inauspicious start Wednesday as the KSTC 45TV live stream did not go live as expected.

When fans tuned into the stream, available online for free for the duration of the tournament , for the start of the Luverne-Hermantown matchup at 11 a.m., they were treated to a loop of the week's broadcast schedule — but no game.

As might be expected for a group of fans clamoring for tournament action, the responses were cool and collected.

Or not.

Trying to stream using the ⁦@KSTP⁩ app and this is what’s on live. Is there a delay in the hockey games? ⁦@MSHSLjohn⁩ @kstc45⁩ ⁦@MSHSL⁩ pic.twitter.com/hPx7MTe2E3 — Chris Okey (@christopherokey) March 8, 2023

If I miss the intros- i’ma scream — danae (@danaeorourke) March 8, 2023

I think Prep 45 should be fined 1 million dollars for every second their stream is down of the greatest state tournament in the world 🌎 — mnhshockeytalk (@mnhshockeytalk) March 8, 2023

Hey @MSHSL and @kstc45, if you can't get the stream working let us know. We can be there in 3 hours to stream the games on YouTube. Just need broadcast space, power, and an internet connection. — Flyer Media Productions (@LFCStv) March 8, 2023

I'm simply BEGGING @KSTP to get the MSHSL stream working. — Minnesota Miracle Man (@MinnesotaOtto) March 8, 2023

@KSTP Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament stream still not working...flip that little switch to the right blinking bright red! Let's go! #mshsl #TheTourney23 — Matt Johnson (@Matt___Johnson) March 8, 2023

Luckily the problem was solved in the final few minutes of the first quarterfinal's first period and fans were able to get back on the air.

