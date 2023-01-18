Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets' winning streak broken by Hermantown Hawks

The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Hermantown Hawks, Hibbing/Chisholm was on a run of seven straight wins. But, Tuesday's game at Hibbing Memorial Arena finished 6-0 and the winning streak was ended.

Next games:

The Bluejackets play North Shore away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena. The Hawks will face Moorhead at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hermantown Hockey Arena.